The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., will hold a book signing on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Charles Bosworth Jr. and Joel J. Schwartz, authors of “Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case,” will talk about the case that has captivated millions — the murder of Betsy Faria and the wrongful conviction of her husband, Russ.
Joel Schwartz was the defense attorney who fought for justice on Russ Faria’s behalf. Journalist Charles Bosworth Jr. is a New York Times bestselling crime author and Pulitzer Prize nominee.