Sometimes I look at my young son and I can’t help but delight in the way that his mind works. It is entirely unique, and I have never met anyone else like him. But, this child — God love him — is hell-bent on doing life in his own quirky, eccentric way. I admire his determination, though as his mother, I have to admit it terrifies me.
You see, our culture has created a box. This box says what boys this age “should” and “shouldn’t” be. If they meet all of the “shoulds,” then they can fit into the box and earn the label “normal.” If they don’t, they often get left out, picked on or ostracized, unless they can shave off all of their rounded edges and pretend to be a square.
My little buddy does not fit in that box. He’s got some curvy sides, some straight sides, and he refuses to obey any laws of symmetry. He has no interest in conformity because it would require him to forsake himself. What an unbelievable quality for such a tiny person to learn so early.
But, sometimes I project my own experiences onto him, and I predict how I think this story will go as he gets older: He’s going to be labeled with lots of words other than normal. My instinct is to teach him how to fit in the box. I want to tweak his outfit, make his actions quieter and less dramatic, and instruct him on the intricacies of “fitting in.”
I have come to realize, though, that I have a choice to make. I can either support his decisions, or require him to change. Ideally, the latter option will help him avoid the pain I experienced when I felt different. However, if I make him change, then he wouldn’t feel safe and accepted at home.
If the world balks at his flair, then it is his choice what to do from there. Will he change? Will he double down? Will he stand with his feet firmly planted on the ground he has so carefully cultivated?
I would much rather be the one who lets him take risks and become the perfectly peculiar person that he is rather than dim the bright, shiny light that he projects into the world. If we could all only be as brave and different as he is, the world would be so much more full of joy and diversity.
He’s also teaching me how to be completely uninhibited by social norms. I’m learning to lean into my own creativity, even when it bubbles out of the edges of the box, to become my own authentically asymmetrical self. But most of all, I’m learning to be his biggest fan and his safe place to land.