Residents of the region, especially in the communities of Kirkwood, Fenton and Sunset Hills, are invited to an open house about the project to build a connection for people walking and biking on the new Interstate 44 bridge over the Meramec River.
The open house is Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Stop by any time for light refreshments and to check out display boards, talk to staff and fill out a survey.
Fenton, Kirkwood and Sunset Hills, along with project partners Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Department of Transportation, invite neighbors to learn about the project and give their input during this early planning phase. Bids for construction are expected to go out in 2020.
Concepts are being explored to guide the design of trail connections and amenities associated with the bridge. This project has several goals:
- Provide people with a safe and accessible way to cross the Meramec River while walking, running or riding a bike.
- Connect to the Meramec Greenway, parks, trails, businesses, neighborhoods and other destinations on either side, including possible new trailheads with amenities.
- Allow people to connect to the Meramec River itself.
Find out more: www.modot.org/i-44-meramec-river-bridge-replacement.