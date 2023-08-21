Locally owned and operated for more than 20 years, St. Louis ENT Health serves adults and children in the community who need ear, nose and throat care.
Board-certified otolaryngologists, Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, and Fred Pugliano MD FACS, diagnose and treat a wide range of ENT issues and perform in-office procedures as well as complex head and neck surgery when needed. Nurse practitioner, Rachel Schoelch FNP, joined the practice earlier this year and sees patients for general ENT services.
St. Louis ENT Health’s full-service audiology department employs certified audiologists who work in close collaboration with the otolaryngologists to comprehensively care for patients with hearing loss. When the physicians suspect hearing loss, they refer the patient to audiologists Allison Love AuD CCC-A FAAA, Anna Keenan AuD CCC-A, Megan Huelsing AuD CCC-A and Kate Brown AuD FAAA to perform diagnostic hearing tests in-house to accurately assess the hearing loss. Based upon the level of hearing loss, the audiologists customize an optimal hearing aid solution for each patient to ensure success.
Since studies show that failure to treat hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline, it’s important to have hearing checked as soon as possible. Fortunately, St. Louis ENT Health offers convenient, one-stop comprehensive care for hearing needs. From medical evaluation by highly trained physicians, to the purchase, fitting and ongoing maintenance of hearing devices by certified audiologists. Patients like the teamwork at the office with one patient recently noting, “I am in awe of the skill, caring and consideration shown by the Sound Health audiology team.”
To schedule an appointment with a St. Louis ENT Health physician or audiologist, call 314-965-9184 or visit www.soundhealthservices.com.
