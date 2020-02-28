Webster Groves residents could, in the city’s 2021 fiscal year, take advantage of audio streaming for city council meetings.
The city council on Feb. 18 authorized city staff to pursue plans for an upgrade to the sound system in the council chambers, make improvements to recording capabilities, and allow for closed captioning of online audio. Estimates for the equipment and services total about $20,000.
City Clerk Jennifer Conrad said the city also looked into live streaming meetings over the internet but said the process may lead to problems with security and require additional expense.
“The purpose of streaming is for people to have access to what we cover, and audio will take care of that,” Mayor Gerry Welch said.