A petition to change two charter amendments by public vote is “illegal and unconstitutional,” according to Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager.
Bruntrager told city council members on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that a second opinion on the charter amendments from David Streubel, an attorney with Cunningham, Vogel & Rost, mirrored his own determination.
“Given the gravity and magnitude of this situation, we wanted to have more than one set of eyes on this,” Bruntrager said.
The initiative petition, submitted to Webster Groves City Clerk Mary Nakazono on Oct. 8, contained 782 valid signatures as later certified by the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners. Only 428 signatures were required to place the matter before voters.
Organized by the Webster Groves Residents Organization, the initiative petition requests that ordinances passed by the council to change uses in residential districts, alter stream buffer requirements or call for the use of eminent domain would automatically be subject to a public vote.
“Therefore, we the people will have a direct say in all of these issues by voting on each issue,” Richard Mazzarella, president of the Webster Groves Residents Organization, said in early October.
The charter changes could have a significant impact on the proposed Douglass Hill project, and also in allowing townhouses in some residential neighborhoods, should that previously-failed issue come up again.
On Oct. 19, Bruntrager said the earliest the city could have the charter changes on the ballot would be April of 2022. He advised the council on Tuesday, however, “to do nothing,” and to send a letter to the petitioner stating that the proposal was “legally deficient” — inconsistent with the city’s charter and a violation of state statutes.
Bruntrager said the proposed changes would limit the power of a city to govern, power granted by both the city charter and the state.
“It eliminates your ability as a local government to do business and is in violation of the charter and state law,” Bruntrager told the council. “You would not have the power as granted by the charter and by the state.”
Should the petitioner choose not to withdraw the charter amendment petition, Bruntrager said any Webster Groves citizen could file a legal challenge.
Mazzarella said on Wednesday that it was too early to comment on Bruntrager’s determination, and that his attorney would be reviewing the city’s findings.