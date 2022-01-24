Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 18, confirming his intent to sue Missouri school districts that require students to wear masks or send them home when they are exposed to or infected by COVID-19.
“School districts have never been given the authority by the legislature to enact public health orders like mask mandates or quarantine orders,” Schmitt stated in the release. He claimed the Nov. 22 Cole County Circuit Court decision “further affirms that fact.”
In August, Schmitt sued Columbia Public Schools over its mask rules, hoping to make the case apply as a class action to all Missouri school districts. A circuit court judge denied the class action request. Schmitt now intends to file lawsuits individually against “all non-compliant districts.”
As of Jan. 19, a list of those districts had not been released. Both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts require students to wear masks and to quarantine at home should they be exposed to or infected by the virus.
School district administrators argue that state law grants districts the power to run their own districts, and gives them specific authority to keep infected students out of school. The attorney general’s office disagrees.
“Last month, I informed a number of school districts that their decision to continue to enforce mask mandates is illegal and must be stopped immediately,” Schmitt said. “It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal.”
Schmitt’s lawsuits come at a time when COVID-19 cases continue to set daily records. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday that its seven-day average of cases hit 11,265 as of Saturday, Jan. 15 — an all time high.
On Tuesday, Schmitt said lawsuits against “non-compliant” school districts would be filed by the end of the week.