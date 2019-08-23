As a mother, I know the urgency to protect our kids and communities from those seeking to inflict harm. As a lawmaker, I’m leading efforts to keep our communities safe from violence by cracking down on those seeking to exploit women and children through human trafficking. The laws we pass are even more meaningful because we have an attorney general who truly cares about protecting Missourians.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt is one of Missouri’s strongest advocates for victims of violent crime. His SAFE Kit Initiative will clear the backlog of sexual assault kits and support the victims who had the courage to come forward. With his leadership we are finally moving forward with logging, tracking and testing untested sexual assault kits – the forensic exam performed on victims of sexual assault. This DNA evidence increases the likelihood of prosecution and justice for the victim. Thanks to Attorney General Schmitt, law enforcement will have access to this vital tool.
Schmitt is also helping victims of opioid abuse, partnering with law enforcement to stop human trafficking and working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to more fully prosecute violent crimes.