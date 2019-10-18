In honor of October being National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt visited Glendale’s Grace Mehan at MOD Pizza in Kirkwood.
Schmitt recognized Mehan for her success and commitment, and love of her employment and employers at MOD Pizza.
Schmitt began the recognition while serving as state treasurer and has continued it in his role as the state’s attorney general. He was joined by other state officials and Mehan’s employers in presenting her with a proclamation during his visit.