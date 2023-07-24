Local triathlete Levente Lukács on Sunday, July 16, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest single-event triathlon completed in roughly 24 hours.
Starting in Lake St. Louis and ending near Des Peres, Lukács completed a 7.6-mile lake swim, 197.1-mile bike ride and 47.2-mile run in 25 hours and 19 minutes. His total of 251.97 miles beats the previous record of 226 miles for a single-event triathlon within that time frame.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Lukács, a triathlon coach and professional triathlete who competes at the national level.
Lukács used the opportunity to raise funds for cancer research through Pedal The Cause.