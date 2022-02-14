Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued my school district and dozens more, arguing in his petitions that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has the power to “safeguard the health of the people of the state and all of its subdivisions.” He claims, therefore, that no local authority can create policies to protect the health of citizens in Missouri.
That makes the Missouri Senate’s inability to confirm a qualified director for DHSS this week particularly dangerous. The pandemic has required a coordinated response as Missouri loses over 50 people per week to COVID-19. At the same time, the department is tasked with ending the opioid epidemic, which kills over 20 Missourians a week, and preventing maternal and infant mortality, where Missouri must improve to save thousands of lives.
Directors of local health departments are under intense scrutiny and have left their positions in record numbers. Volunteer school board directors are in a similar position. They are in direct contact with community members and accountable to them in very real ways, but Jefferson City Republicans are working the courts and legislature to strip them of their power and responsibility to make health decisions.
Now, the majority party in Jefferson City, and our Senate in particular, are allowing reactionary senators to endanger the lives of all Missourians and leave our state leaderless in a time when they have fought to consolidate decision making at the state level.
Instead of local elected officials, or even statewide leaders, we are at the mercy of a small group of senators who not only oppose vaccine mandates, but vaccines themselves, and public health in general. If our state legislature and statewide office holders insist on wrestling local control away from school boards and municipalities, then they must take responsibility for governing.
Meg Boyko
Kirkwood