AT&T wants to install nine cellular antennas to the top of an existing light pole located in the parking lot east of Moss Field. The property is owned by the Webster Groves School District.
AT&T has a 25-year lease agreement with the school district, but installing the antennas requires a conditional use permit from the city of Webster Groves. Installation does not require a zoning change. A public hearing on the matter was held on Tuesday, July 7.
U.S. Cellular leased the tower and utility building, located at its base, from 2008 to 2014. An empty platform at the top of the 90-foot tower still exists, and would be used by AT&T to mount nine new antennas.
Representing AT&T at Tuesday’s public hearing was Douglas Dolan of DRA Properties, LLC. Dolan said the nine cellular antennas would be 4G, allowing high-speed wireless internet access to accommodate Hixson Middle School, motorists along busy Interstate 44 and Elm Avenue, and increased usage by surrounding residents as they continue to drop land-line phone services.
Council Member David Franklin inquired whether the city had any say in denying AT&T’s request, questioning how the city benefits from a 90-foot tower located so close to its recreation center.
“Tell us what rights we have as far as placement,” Franklin said.
Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager explained that the property does not belong to the city, and that the school district has already signed off on a lease application with AT&T. Bruntgrader said that because the antennas meet electric and magnetic forces (EMF) federal exposure standards as outlined in the Communications Act of 1934, the city can challenge the location, but cannot legally prevent the installation.
“We can’t deny it if it meets those (EMF) conditions. That is a federal question,” Bruntrager said.
Even if the city were to challenge the location, Bruntgrader said there would be nothing to prevent AT&T from relocating its cellular antennas to a different location in Webster Groves.
More than a dozen citizen comments were read into the public hearing record. All opposed or were “vehemently opposed” to the antennas, citing a litany of health concerns associated with wireless communications — from reduced brain activity in “vulnerable adolescents” to cancer-causing cell phones.
“This is a public health concern of vast proportion,” wrote one citizen, who claimed that peer-reviewed scientific studies show that increased radiation has harmful, biological affects on the public.
Many were particularly concerned that the cellular antennas would be located so close to students at Hixson Middle School.
The question of whether radio waves emanating from wireless routers and mobile phones are safe is hotly contested. A majority of science concludes that there is no evidence that electromagnetic fields cause health problems, while others claim that the jury is still out on whether wireless signals are a cause for concern.
The Webster Groves City Council gave first and second readings to the conditional use permit request. A final vote on the matter could come at its July 21 meeting.