Olive+Oak restaurant recently canceled an event booked by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The restaurant’s statement read: “The politics of Mr. Ramaswamy don’t align well with the vast majority of our employees and community.” It also stated: “It’s essential to ensure that the events we host reflect a balance of viewpoints that contributes positively to the ideas within our community.”
These statements are extremely offensive to me and the rest of the open-minded citizens in our community that would like to hear from a U.S. presidential candidate.
This is an opportunity to remind Olive+Oak that the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake because of his convictions lost his appeal because it violated anti-discrimination laws.
Just look at how much revenue Bud Light has lost because it thought a political point of view was more important than appealing to its customers.
Common sense is all that’s required here. If you are a retail business, your business is to welcome and service customers who desire what you offer. Making political statements that offend half of your audience welcomes you to the world of boycotts, where consumers vote against businesses with their pocketbooks and opens up your business to lawsuits.
Clare Bell
Webster Groves