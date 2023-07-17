Longtime Kirkwood resident June Nystro was in for a birthday surprise when she showed up to her daily Silver Sneakers class last month at the Kirkwood YMCA.
At 98 years old, Nystro is one of the group’s most remarkable Silver Sneakers members, cheerfully going through the class exercises with a smile on her face and determination in her heart.
In cold weather, Nystro always wears a cute hat, as she has collected a large variety of hats throughout her life.
“When she turned 98, everyone came to class wearing a hat in her honor,” explained friend and fellow Silver Sneaker member Janey Worthington. “She thought she was just coming to her daily class, but was surprised when she walked through the front door (of the YMCA) and was greeted with 40 friends bedecked with hats and well wishes.
“Naturally, a party ensued with noisemakers, birthday cake and camaraderie — all in celebration of our nonagenarian and her will to keep herself fit as she heads toward a full century of life,” Worthington added.
Nystro turned 98 on June 14, 2023, and has lived in Kirkwood for the past 56 years.