Mornings for 86-year-old Patricia Coughlin begin at 5 a.m. with 15 minutes of yoga before swimming laps.
Twice weekly, this Kirkwood go-getter follows that “warmup” routine by playing 24 games of tennis at Kirkwood Women’s Tennis League. She also sometimes golfs and plays pickleball. She then does another 15 minutes of modified stretching before sleeping each night.
“Staying active and exercising every day are the most important things in life. Getting old is not easy but can be fun,” said this nurse, serial entrepreneur, life coach counselor, single mother of five and children’s book author.
While raising her family, Coughlin earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, as well as both master’s and doctorate’s degrees in social work. She was employed at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for night shifts, and became a captain as a reserves nurse in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps on weekends. She is a former professor at Washington University, University of Missouri-St. Louis and Maryville University.
Bonnie Burner, Coughlin’s tennis mate, calls Coughlin a dynamo, while this two-time breast cancer survivor nonchalantly shared that she’s “just doing her thing.”
Taking life in stride for Coughlin also includes having both knees and hips replaced when she was in her 70s.
“I used to play tennis in my 40s, but then arthritis set in, so I took up swimming,” she explained. Coughlin was back on the tennis court following knee and hip replacement,
Coughlin seemed destined to achieve. Before attending college, she founded the Magdala Foundation in 1968 as the first halfway house for female offenders in the United States. She taught Catechism at the juvenile detention home. At the time, St. Louis Mayor A.J. Cervantes awarded her the key to the city.
While the foundation was her brainchild, she’s no longer directly affiliated, but said the group has now grown into including homeless and mentally-challenged women. Coughlin’s private therapy practice is called Life Cycles Challenges. Although she has reduced hours, she said her services and decades of expertise cover symptoms or difficulty with life- and hormone-related transitions, including menopause, premenstrual syndrome, post-partum depression, infertility, andropause and aging issues.
“I consult and counsel on natural hormone replacement and use of bioidentical hormones. Depression, anxiety, loss of sexual interest and motivation are all part of problems related to hormonal changes and the natural aging process,” she said.
Coughlin’s an active, longtime member of the St. Louis Archdiocese, and even made time to travel during her life to places, such as Bali.
“But Africa is my favorite place to visit,” Coughlin said. “I love the safaris and animals there.”
Additionally, she served as a St. Louis radio talk show host for about eight years on WGNU-AM. Her brood of five professional adults made her grandmother to 16, and great-grandmother to one with another on the way.
Modeled after her children’s upbringing, her second children’s book was just published this summer. The kicker is that she had been exposed to COVID-19 and had to quarantine, but said she didn’t want to let confinement go to waste.
“I’d had this book idea a few years ago, so I just completed the story while quarantining,” said Coughlin.
Titled “Gypsy, The Refugee,” she said the book is fiction based on her family’s history, complete with their names.
“Gypsy was a real dog. She was amazing and adventurous. She always monitored and knew when someone needed care,” she added.
Sounds as though Gypsy was a perfect match with the likes of Coughlin.