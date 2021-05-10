After 20 years with the Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Margaret Fritsch Juelich started an Adult Audiology Center at St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf. Then, in 2008, she created Associated Hearing Professionals to better serve her patients.
“The goal has always been to provide hearing care with an emphasis on each patient’s needs, as well as educating the family to optimize communication,” said Dr. Juelich. “Fitting hearing devices incorporates science, technology, education and counseling. We prioritize taking the time to teach our patients everything they need to know, from getting comfortable inserting their hearing aids to practicing making a phone call through them.”
With two locations in the St. Louis area, Associated Hearing Professionals offers complete hearing care, including diagnostic audiological evaluations, state of the art hearing instruments, tinnitus evaluations and treatment, hearing aid repairs and Bluetooth assistance.
Working alongside Dr. Juelich to provide high-quality care are audiologists Tina Daher McWhorter and Dr. Lauren Davis; Patient Care Coordinator Kathy Pentecost; Audiology Assistant Grace Potter; and Administrative Assistant Lucia Brda.
Dr. Juelich said she loves bringing happiness to patients lives. She gets the most satisfaction in her profession from seeing relationships repaired through recovery from hearing loss, as well as seeing a patient’s personality and sense of humor emerge after her team enables them to hear clearer speech through hearing aids, allowing patients to relax and feel included.
“Recently I looked up after activating a patient’s digital wireless hearing aids to see eyes welling with tears above a mask. She said ‘this is what I have been missing.’ The happiness in her eyes was the greatest reward,” said Dr. Juelich.
Though most practices limit themselves to one or a few options, Associated Hearing Professionals offers plenty of choices when selecting a hearing aid, with devices from eight different manufacturers to choose from.
“We love our profession!,” said Dr. Juelich. “It is so very rewarding to help someone connect with loved ones. We have the privilege to improve our patients’ quality of life.”
From analog hearing devices to digital aids with direct streaming Bluetooth capability and rechargeable instruments, the world of hearing aids has advanced greatly in recent history. So, too, has research demonstrating the connection between untreated hearing loss and medical conditions such as diabetes, risk of falling, cognitive decline and depression. Getting hearing help is even proven to help slow cognitive decline.
Patients appreciate the honest, no-pressure approach taken by Associated Hearing Professionals Staff, and they love the supportive, friendly and joyful vibe of the office.
“Associated Hearing Professionals has been wonderful helping with my hearing needs,” said patient Joan O’Brien. “Very knowledgeable and takes time with you to make sure you are getting the best care. The office staff are all friendly and go above and beyond making your visit pleasurable. I would definitely recommend Associated Hearing Professionals as your choice when it comes to your hearing needs.”
May is Better Hearing & Speech Month, so schedule an appointment today and start your journey to better hearing. Call the Clayton office at 314-725-2686, or the Chesterfield Office at 636-778-9232.
950 Francis Place in Clayton • 314-725-2686 | 16219 Baxter Road in Chesterfield • 636-778-9232