From analog hearing devices to digital aids with direct streaming Bluetooth capability to rechargeable instruments, the world of hearing aids has advanced greatly in recent history. So, too, has research demonstrating the connection between untreated hearing loss and medical conditions such as diabetes, risk of falling, cognitive decline and depression.
After practicing as an audiologist for many years, Dr. Margaret Fritsch Juelich knew she wanted to spend more time with patients to help them become successful with their hearing instruments. In 2008, she opened Associated Hearing Professionals to better serve her patients.
“The field of audiology is so dynamic, with ever-changing technology, enabling audiologists to do more for patients to get them back to enjoying life, and improving their quality of life, as hearing loss affects all aspects of a person’s life, from health to relationships to career and convenience,” said Dr. Juelich.
Working alongside Dr. Juelich to provide high-quality care are audiologists Tina Daher McWhorter and Lauren Davis; Patient Care Coordinator Kathy Pentecost; Audiology Assistant Grace Poindexter; and Administrative Assistant Lucia Brda.
Though most practices limit themselves to one or a few options, Associated Hearing Professionals offers plenty of choices when selecting a hearing aid, with devices from eight different manufacturers to choose from.
Dr. Juelich said she gets the most satisfaction in her profession from truly improving people’s lives.
“We take the time to listen to our patients about the hearing environments they are having trouble in, the situations that mean the most to them, and their budget,” said Dr. Juelich. “We truly find the best solution for them.”
Customers are in agreement.
“Tina and Grace have so much patience and care for my granny. They are knowledgeable in their field. Truly a place I would recommend,” wrote Tyann Mosely.
