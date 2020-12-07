The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee will review an application for an 80-bed assisted-living facility in Kirkwood on Jan. 4, 2021.
Dubbed “Harmony Homes,” the nearly $11 million project at 600 N. Ballas Road would comprise six different buildings, each housing either eight or 16 occupants. Residents may live in a private suite or share with a roommate.
Each home will be designed to feel like “ a warm and caring single-family home,” according to documents submitted with the proposal. Features include communal dining tables, a common area with a fireplace and hearth, landscaped outdoor area, a full bath in each suite, plus a “spa” bathroom with a walk-in tub, shower, salon station, heated floors and ceiling heat lamps.
“The project’s location offers a very attractive setting in a pleasant neighborhood where residents can appreciate a quiet and serene atmosphere, but still be close to the activities available in the Kirkwood and Webster communities, and also be in an area that is accessible to families and friends,” reads the proposal description submitted by owner Harmony Homes Holdings LLC and operator Live With Harmony LLC.
Both entities were organized by Christopher Long of Radius Realty in downtown St. Louis.