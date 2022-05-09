The Kirkwood School District Board of Education has approved the appointments of Gretchen Morrison as the assistant principal of Keysor Elementary School and RaNae Posey as the assistant principal of Robinson Elementary School.
Morrison has been an educator for 18 years and has an educational doctorate from Maryville University. She has been a literacy coach, instructional coach, STEM instructor and classroom teacher. Most recently, she was assistant principal at Heritage Primary Elementary in the Wentzville School District. Morrison will succeed Derek Bridges, who is leaving Keysor after this year.
“Morrison has a passion for literacy and equity, and is committed to building a sense of belonging and success for all students and staff,” said Keysor Principal Alyssa Taylor.
Posey has been an educator for 20 years. She has an educational doctorate from Liberty University and has been an instructional technology coach, mathematics curriculum specialist and classroom teacher. Most recently, she was assistant principal at St. Clair Elementary in St. Francis County.
“We are excited for Dr. Posey to join our school community,” said Robinson Principal Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe. “I look forward to her work to ensure our students’ success.”
Posey will succeed Christina Wilson, who is leaving Robinson Elementary after this year.