Scott Schaefer, assistant city administrator for the city of Des Peres, announced on Friday, June 23, that he has accepted the city administrator position in Frontenac. His final day with Des Peres will be Friday, July 7.
Schaefer has been with Des Peres for seven years. He was recently selected as the 2023 Richard R. Noll Outstanding Assistant Award by the Missouri City/Council Management Association.
“I am grateful for the challenging and fulfilling work that Des Peres has offered me — both on a personal and professional level,” said Schaefer. “I leave with a sense of accomplishment and pride, having had the privilege of working with some of the most talented employees in our field. I’m eager for this new chapter in my career and look forward to continuing the successful legacy of the previous administrators in Frontenac.”