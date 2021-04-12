As of Friday, April 2, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Georgia Ragland is officially retired from her 22-year career with the city of Kirkwood.
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin thanked Ragland for a career well served during the April 1 city council meeting.
Ragland was present during the 2008 shootings at city hall. Griffin lauded Ragland for her commitment to Kirkwood following the tragedy.
“To have endured that was an incredible thing, but what I think is more incredible is what Georgia did after that,” he said. “Georgia was there day after day, week after week, month after month. She committed herself to the city of Kirkwood in an incredible way. It had to be so difficult to walk into that building. But Georgia was there every day, doing her job the way Georgia knows how to do it. I’ll never forget not just her bravery but her commitment, professionalism and character.”