FEMA Assistance Available
Renters and homeowners affected by the flash flooding events from July 25-28 may apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA may be able to provide individual assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:
• Rental assistance for those needing to relocate because of flood damage;
• Personal property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding;
• Lodging reimbursement for those who had to stay in a hotel temporarily;
• Basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding;
• Other serious needs caused by recent flooding.
Only one application per household. FEMA does not pay for spoiled or lost food.
Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
Those with flood, homeowners or renters insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If a policy does not cover all damage expenses, individuals may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos to document damage, and keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
U.S. Small Business Administration Loans Available
The U.S. Small Business Administration has low-interest federal disaster loans available to Missouri businesses and residents as a result of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration in the area. The declaration covers St. Louis County, St. Louis City and St. Charles County.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The U.S. Small Business Administration can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Loan amounts and terms are set by the U.S. Small Business Administration and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, people must first contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.
As soon as federal/state disaster recovery centers open throughout the affected area, the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants. Additional information and details on the location of disaster recovery centers is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.
Metropolitan Sewer District Assistance
A wastewater or combined sewer can back up for many reasons. The financial assistance available depends on the cause of the backup.
MSD Issues
• Overcharged Sewer Line. If excessive rain falls in a short time frame, it can fill the wastewater or combined sewer line so much that it can’t hold any more water.
If sewer lines discharge into an individual’s home as a result, MSD will reimburse up to $3,000 — with a $100 deductible — to cover damage that occurs. Because damages may exceed this amount, MSD recommends homeowners obtain additional coverage through their insurance company.
• Blocked Sewer Line. If a wastewater or combined sewer line collapses or is blocked by tree roots or other debris that has washed into the sewer, it can cause a backup. If this is the cause, MSD will reimburse the homeowner for the adjusted losses.
To be eligible for coverage, contact MSD within 30 days of the backup.
Non-MSD Issues
• Lateral Line Problems. The most common cause is a blockage in an individual’s private lateral line — the sewer line that runs from a home or building to the main sewer line. These sewers can be damaged by items flushed down a toilet or drain, tree roots, grease, and other blockages. The homeowner is responsible for the maintenance and repair of this line. Call a certified plumber regarding lateral line issues.
• Overland Flooding. Stormwater can enter a home through doors, windows, and/or cracks in the foundation following a heavy rain — this is not considered a building backup. Damages caused by overland flooding are the responsibility of the homeowner.