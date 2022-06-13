A brief history of how we arrived at the daily massacre news ... In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a ban on assault rifles. Killings by this gun dropped like a rock. Unexplained is why this ban had an expiration date. The ban was lifted in 2004.
Under George W. Bush, a law was passed excluding gun manufacturers from prosecution! They could not be sued for the damage their product did! How deep are the pockets of the gun lobby?
Is there the same exemption for auto makers and their parts, like air bags? For a cancer encouraging product? Name another manufacturer with this truly generous exemption. Gun manufacturers are still exempt!
The Republican Party is responsible for both the ban expiring and the gift of gun manufacturers’ exemption from prosecution! The Republican Party owns this massacre madness. Supposed Second Amendment rights do not cover assault rifles.
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury