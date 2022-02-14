It seems as if the city has run low on snow shovels. After the recent snow storm, no public sidewalks were cleared by the city, including the park at Lockwood and Big Bend, behind Webster High School on Plymouth and the Webster Groves Public Library. Don’t worry, city hall was cleaned up. We would not want our public servants to suffer. Maybe it’s not a snow shovel shortage? The city might be too busy removing old wooden Christmas trees, repairing the numerous wooden reindeer, watering plants in the winter, citing citizens for cutting down dead trees, approving another bank or assisted living home or denying a profit generating business from opening. I hope I am wrong.
The city obviously does not take their citizens’ safety seriously. Thanks to all the public/private businesses and citizens of Webster for doing their part to keep us safe.
Apologies in advance if you see a guy walking down the middle of Lockwood with his dogs. That’s me …
Matt Rohm
Webster Groves