St. Louis County could start a new campaign slogan: “Come to St. Louis County if you want to get arrested for walking or bicycling in our streets.” St. Louis County Council Bill No. 86, sponsored by Councilman Ernie Trakas, criminalizes walking and bicycling on streets that have sidewalks.
This bill will likely result in lawsuits. A similar law was struck down in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.
This bill will create conflict in our communities, requiring police to confront citizens using our streets as a means of transportation. Communities most adversely impacted will be low-income communities and African American communities.
This bill will severely undermine the St. Louis County Complete Streets Ordinance, which establishes provisions to plan, design and implement safe streets for all users and is the standard by which thriving cities design their streets.
This punitive legislation, passed on May 16 by a 4-3 vote, will prohibit St. Louis County from qualifying for $5 billion of competitive funding for road safety under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets & Roads For All grant program, the largest allocation of federal transportation funding in the history of the U.S.
We have a moral obligation to pass legislation that is budget conscious and unites our communities rather than dividing and isolating them. I am asking St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to please veto punitive Bill No. 86.
David Eagleton
Kirkwood