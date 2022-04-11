As a current high school student, I completely agree with Christopher Swanson, “Get Out of the Way & Allow Teachers to Teach.” (WKT, March 14)
It was a relief to finally see another citizen recognize the diligent efforts of our teachers despite all odds against them, especially in our public schools. And by increasing these odds through nonsensical bombardments against already underpaid and overwhelmed teachers, we are effectively crippling the leaders of tomorrow.
Everyone remembers that special teacher from their childhood. For me, it was Mrs. Collesano, who always listened to every word my fourth-grade self had to say, teaching me that my voice mattered.
From my experience working with Saint Louis Head Start Organization, a nonprofit that implements mentorship efforts in coordination with educators in public schools, it is clear that my story is not an isolated one — teachers hold a special place in a child’s heart. When a student lacks the proper foundation or role model at home, teachers are there to bolster these students with inspiration and guidance, teaching them leadership, teamwork, and most importantly, the power of their voice. It takes a special personality to dedicate one’s life to serving students in the St. Louis Community.
Instead of hindering students by attacking their teachers, let us instead give students and educators the tools to succeed. The students of tomorrow deserve a better future, and that starts with empowering our educators.
Udaykiran Vissa
John Burroughs School student