Webster Groves resident Patrick Murphy recently garnered a Mid-America Emmy in the “Documentary — Historical” category for “Candy Men: The Story of Switzer’s Licorice.” Sharing the honor is editor Brian Holder.
“Candy Men” is a television adaptation of Murphy’s 2021 book of the same name. Both tell the multi-generational story of two Irish families — the Murphys and the Switzers — as they built a candy company in downtown St. Louis.
Murphy produced the documentary in partnership with NineNet, St. Louis’ PBS station. Today Switzer’s licorice is headquartered at 27 N. Gore Ave. in Old Webster.