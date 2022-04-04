Winners of Webster Arts’ 2022 “Spring Forward” public art project have been selected.
The project, open to families, individuals, businesses and community organizations, asked entrants to create spring-themed art on irregularly-shaped plywood canvases. The pieces were on display at Eden Theological Seminary through March 26.
Winners of “Spring Forward” were selected based on what pieces the judges felt best represented the theme. The winners are:
Best of Show
- Linda Elkin: “Radiance”
Awards of Excellence
- Connie and Maggie Heavey: “Spring Rain = Fresh New Start”
- Nora Baumgart: “Fluid Chaos”
Collaborative Art Award
- Audrey Audet and Mike Darcy: “Pollinating Pals”
Youth Awards
- Abi Davidson: “Tiger”
- Anna Bass: “The Smell of Spring”
- Seneca Ahrens: “RIP Winter”