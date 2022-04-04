The Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., is accepting applications for artwork to be shown in the library’s art gallery.
Portfolios will be accepted by physical and electronic application. Artists must be 16 years old or older.
Portfolios must be accompanied by a completed and signed application form, an artist’s statement and resume or biography, and 10 to 20 images including title, medium and size. Physical portfolios may be dropped off in person or mailed. Digital portfolios may be emailed to mlambert@kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.
Full portfolio requirements may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/2nh35ehz.
Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8f54e9. Those who have submitted a portfolio in the past are encouraged to do so again. The library will not accept a portfolio without an application.
Shows will be scheduled for May 2022 and onward. Accepted artists will be emailed with exhibit details. Should a selected artist not respond within two weeks, another artist will be chosen for exhibition.
Contact Art Gallery Chair Julia McDonald at jmcdonald@kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org with questions.