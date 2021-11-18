Available in Select Theaters, on Apple TV and Everywhere You Rent Movies on November 19th.
THE PLOT:
An American soldier investigates an enemy who has blown up the Vatican and now threatens the entire world.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Zeros and Ones” is a thriller with no thrills, a war picture with no war and a story with no coherent narrative.
American soldier J.J. (Ethan Hawke) traverses a European city investigating the wear-abouts of his brother and an organization that is “threatening the world.”
Easily the worst film I’ve seen this year and probably the worst film I’ve seen in several years, this waste of time finds the talented Ethan Hawke scrambling to create some kind of performance when given absolutely nothing with which to work.
Writer/director Abel Ferrara creates a confusing, non-linear amalgamation of disjointed scenes, disconnected themes and non-sensical dialogue. Unfortunately, because I didn’t read any synopsis before the film (I usually don’t), I became hopelessly lost in a plotless narrative that doesn’t give any clues as to who is doing what, leaving viewers scambling to piece together a journey that never really begins. To make matters worse, Hawke plays twin brothers, but I was never able to discern why. Was one brother a baddie? Who knows!
The film is shot so poorly, that many scenes are indistinguishable as viewers follow J.J. through darkness that opens up to small, dimly lit corridors or non-distinct rooms, giving no character to the film. Disjointed scenes of “back alley” drug dens and strange videos of his brother, lead to other disconnected scenes and activities including a weird “forced sex” scene. Add to this stew of disappointment, oddly philosophical dialogue – sort of a low budget Terrance Malick.
Hawke offers an opening forward to the film speaking of how honored he is to be a part of this film. Let’s see if he feels the same way after he sees the box office receipts.
“Zeros and Ones” is entirely too long a title for this film – a simple Zero would have sufficed.