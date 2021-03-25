Zach Snyder's Justice League

Excluseively on HBOMax March 18.
THE PLOT:
The original director of the 2017 “Justice League” restores his vision in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” a 242-minute action-adventure uniting DC comic book legends Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg after Superman’s death.
Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to save the world from an impending apocalypse. They recruit metahumans The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who help resurrect Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) and form this league of heroes to stop villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid from their intended chaos.
LYNN’S TAKE:
After experiencing our own darkness in these pandemic times, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” offers the welcome escapism that comic book heroes provide and punctuates an unsettling and unprecedented year with a deeper storyline and a heart-tugging reflection on loss.
Snyder completes his trilogy – “Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) with his epic 4-hour cut after the studio listened to the fanboy clamor of #ReleasetheSnyderCut. Warner Brothers announced the do-over last year. Snyder had left the 2017 production after his 20-year-old daughter Autumn had committed suicide. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, who had written the first two Avengers movies.
Honestly, I couldn’t remember the original. I looked up my review from 2017 and it brought back my negative feelings about what Snyder has done to the DC Universe – “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” was a tepid and uninteresting film that played out like a video game. Whedon’s “Justice League” raced through the origin story like it needed to rush to the next sequel. Now I remembered.
So, my non-fanboy viewpoint finds an admiration for the ambition here. Sure, it could have been trimmed an hour, but you are getting a complete story with nothing left on the cutting-room floor.
This film is divided into seven chapters, including a terrific rpilogue that ties everything together and whets our appetite for more, particularly bringing back Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and Jared Leto as the Joker.
The look of the film, with its de-saturated colors, reminiscent of his first film “300,” is striking. Its darker in tone on purpose – none of Whedon’s quips.
The six actors seem more connected therefore their alliance is stronger now that the stakes are higher.
The best part of “Batman vs. Superman” had been the introduction of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and she and Ben Affleck continue to work well together.
As the world-weary Batman, Affleck appears to be in an entirely different movie this time, which is a good thing. He suits the aging Bruce Wayne, carrying the weight of the planet on his shoulders.
In my eyes, nothing will surpass the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy but I still enjoy Michael Keaton and Affleck in the iconic role.
There is nothing cartoonish about this movie. Given the past year, everyone can relate to the doom and gloom and identify with the sense of loss. The six superheroes feel the desperation more acutely in what is at stake.
In particular, the Cyborg character line is deeper, which allows Ray Fisher to shine.
There is a thread about family running through everyone’s story arc that gives the film an emotional heft that is missing in the original. The poignancy is undeniable, especially when Clark Kent returns from the dead, because Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and his mom (Diane Lane) show how grief took its toll on their lives.
And as much as I am not fond of wooden Cavill as an actor, he excels in his majestic return as Superman in the skies, fueled by the voices of Russell Crowe and Kevin Costner – his movie dads, real and adopted.
Some of Snyder’s trademark moves are indulged here – still excessive slow-motion techniques, but a new scene with The Flash as an observer to a horrific accident is dazzling – a sesame seed can be seen up close!
There is still too much CGI smackdown, but that’s a personal preference.
A nice touch is an instrumental version of Hallelujah that goes into a soulful vocal by Allison Crowe that plays over the credits.
Snyder dedicated the movie to his daughter and puts the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and its phone number, on a billboard in Gotham City. Bravo.