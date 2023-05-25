It opens in theaters on May 26
The Plot:
Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a writer, has been happily married to Don (Tobias Menzies), a psychologist, for many years. One day, she overhears him giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Thus begins a look at trust and lies with the people we love the most.
Lynn’s Take:
Another grown-up gem from writer-director Nicole Holofcener, “You Hurt My Feelings” is a sharply observed and witty look at relationships, and the little white lies we all tell each other.
How well do we hear what other people say and are we really listening to what they are telling us? And when do we decide who’s crossed a line, and what issues can we accept? Is being positive more hurtful than being frank? Holofcener’s perceptive screenplay is delicious food for thought.
She makes every moment ring true, even in the minutiae. This domestic dramedy, devoid of irony, is the kind of bumpy human behavior tale that is relatable no matter what juncture you are at in life.
It may make you question how self-aware you are about your own life, and how we all can benefit from better communication skills. But above all, it’s not only honest but hilarious.
Holofcener has assembled a pitch-perfect cast anchored by comedy queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays an insecure writer whose book is not getting the attention she thinks it deserves.
And then she overhears her husband tell someone his negative opinion, and she considers it a betrayal. But is it? And Holofcener, being an intelligent humorist, looks at it as a two-way street, well, really a four-way street, as Beth’s sister and brother-in-law are dragged into the dilemma. Everyone has insecurities and career troubles of their own and begins to question their choices.
Beth’s sister Sarah, wonderfully played by ace character actress Michaela Watkins, is an interior designer, and her husband, Mark, a struggling actor, is played by Tony nominee Arian Moayed, who can be seen as Stewi on “Succession.” They naturally deliver intuitive performances that add new textures to this debate about our places in the world.
A master at comic timing and instincts, Louis-Dreyfus nails every facial expression and makes the dialogue resonate. Her nimble skills evoke empathetic laughter. She is one of the most gifted actresses of her generation, with eight Emmy Awards for acting (“Seinfeld” and “Veep”), and she makes it look effortless.
As Beth, she’s a loving mother and wife, sharing her life with a psychologist husband Don, and they seem simpatico, and a young adult son Eliot, an aspiring writer working at a pot shop.
Tobias Menzies, the British actor who won an Emmy Award as Prince Philip in “The Crown” in 2021, has a mild temperament here but a funny story arc with his therapy sessions.
David Cross and Amber Tamblyn, who have been married in real life since 2012, portray a bickering couple who question Don’s style, and comic character actor Zach Cherry has an amusing turn as a client.
Beth and Don’s son, Eliot, has had a fine upbringing but is cranky about recent developments in his life. Owen Teague, noteworthy in “Montana Story” and part of the “It” reboots, is effective as the angsty millennial. He has a knockout scene when he candidly unloads his frustrations about his parents to them.
The dramedy has many “a-ha moments,” and that’s expected if you are familiar with Holofcener’s wise works, starting with “Walking and Talking” in 1996, then “Lovely and Amazing,” “Friends with Money,” “Please Give,” and my favorite, “Enough Said” in 2013 with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Gandolfini.
Holofcener was nominated for an Oscar with co-writer Jeff Whitty for the adapted screenplay, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” in 2018,and collaborated with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on the script to “The Last Duel,” in 2021.
Specializing in complicated emotional entanglements, this modest effort is one of her strongest spot-on slice-of-real-life stories that isn’t high-concept or slick or fantastical.
As a director, she has a light touch, and with a 93-minute runtime, swiftly moves through the various settings of daily interactions across New York City.
“You Hurt My Feelings” deftly digs into adult themes that will spark conversations on our purpose in life, and if careers or relationships shape our lives the way we want them to be.
And that's fine and dandy, not to mention entertaining.