In theaters January 20.
THE PLOT:
A group of women in a restrictive religious society, grapple with an extremely difficult choice after some of the women are sexually assaulted. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Women Talking” is a mesmerizing film for its content and performances and tackles a dark subject in a unique way.
A group of women leaders in a religious community must gather in a barn to discuss their limited choices after some of them are sexually assaulted by some of the young men in their community.
Do nothing and allow this horrible sin to be accepted. Stay and fight within a community where women have limited rights and voices. Or leave their lives behind, their community, belongings, husbands and even some, their children.
Writer/director Sarah Polley has brought a mesmerizing journey of voices, zealotry, and desperation. This film refuses to blame, label, or politicize, instead it lays bare the results of the heinous act that defines this film and beautifully outlines the resulting emotional response and the decisions that must be made. The universal feelings of anger and disgust connect audiences to these victims. Yet, these women refuse to cave to the community leaders who offer no support, but simply hard choices.
This is a film about innocence shattered as children play on hay bales outside the barn, drink in the clean air while running and laughing. Each woman in this discussion has a different perspective about the decision they must make, which creates lively exchanges. These discussions also define the characters by revealing their individual lives and situations within the community – further bolstering the emotional power.
For being a relatively static and mostly single set piece, this film bursts with energy. This is because of the outstanding writing and performances. Polley finds a way to make a densely-packed debate into the hearts of these strong women, the same journey that the viewer takes – a remarkable feat. Add to this an ensemble cast that not only plucks at the heartstrings but offers a haunting tune of hopelessness.
In addition, Ben Whishaw plays August, a male ally who is present as scribe since few write in this community. His heart-sick reactions to what unfolds before him, and his rare advice offers a subdued male perspective.
“Women Talking” is my top film of the year and will have more than just women talking about this memorable cinematic gem.