Available on Apple + TV beginning Dec. 11
The Plot:
A young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey) and her father Bill (Sean Bean) journey from England to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack.
But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh (Eva Whittaker), who is from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. She uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the ‘Wolfwalkers.”
Lynn’s Take:
An inspired Irish adventure that takes place in the Dark Ages, “Wolfwalkers” is one of the best animated features of the year.
This richly textured fantasy is the third film in Cartoon Saloon’s “Irish Folklore” trilogy from Oscar-nominated director Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart. “The Secret of the Kells” in 2009 and “Song of the Sea” in 2014, both Oscar nominated, were the first two.
The engrossing screenplay, written by Will Collins from a story by Jericca Cleland and the directors, brings out the superstition and magic. The year is 1650 and the place is Kilkenny, Ireland. The country is being colonized and the English are coming over to kill those pesky wolves in the forests.
Young Robyn befriends a native child Mebh – a plucky heroine and a spunky attention-getter join forces to save the day.
The evil Lord Protector (Simon McBurney) is no doubt modeled after Oliver Cromwell, who is seeking to squash political dissent. The wolves, and Wolfwalkers, are depicted as outsiders, threatening order.
At its center are the relationships between the English father and daughter, and the Wolfwalkers’ mother and daughter, as well as humans and nature, which all emotionally resonate.
The animation has a distinct old-school style, detailed with a focus on vivid images, giving us a vibrant depiction of 17th century village life.
The landscapes look hand painted with watercolors and charcoal, and the autumn color palette is gorgeous. The characters are drawn with broad strokes, multiple angles and shapes to keep them interesting.
Composer Bruno Coulais, who scored both “Song of the Sea” and “The Secret of the Kells,” has a deft touch punctuating the peril and adding ethereal Celtic music moments.
Norwegian singer Aurora reworked her 2015 “Running with the Wolves” song to be used in the movie, and it’s a lovely addition, as is Kila’s “Howls the Wolf” (Moll’s Song Wolf Run Free).
Winner of the Audience Award at the AFI Fest and nominated for Best International Film for the Gotham Awards in January, with three nominations from the Critics’ Choice Association’s inaugural Super Awards in January, the film is likely a frontrunner for an Oscar.
The storytelling is unusually deep and layered for a “family” film and the stunning visuals captivate throughout its 1 hour, 43-minte runtime. It’s a thoroughly enchanting film that isn’t like anything else this year.