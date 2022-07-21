In theaters July 15
THE PLOT:
Kya “marsh girl” Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has gained this moniker because she has lived in the marsh all of her life after her parents and siblings abandoned her. Raising herself from a young age, Kya has grown to love and appreciate the flora and fauna of her home.
As she reaches adolescence, she becomes friends with Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), a local boy who teaches her to read and write. They soon fall in love.
When local star athlete Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) turns up dead in the marsh, the town immediately looks to blame the local pariah, the “marsh girl.”
As Tate, life and love abandon her, Kya must find a way to prove her innocence and return to the one place she finds comfort and peace — where the crawdads sing.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens. This coming-of-age story combines beauty and tragedy into a memorable narrative of abandonment and love.
Kya is an innocent girl who has endured struggle after struggle to grow into a talented naturalist. With the help of Tate Walker, she develops a lifeline to the outside world through learning to read and write, and from her friendship with Tate.
Reality can be a harsh adversary as Tate leaves for college, breaking his promise to return to Kya a few months later. Feeling abandoned once again, Kya looks for comfort in the arms of Chase Andrews and his beautiful lies.
Director Olivia Newman brings audiences an emotionally balanced, skillfully shot gem. The tragedy is strong and real, but not dark enough to send us down a rabbit hole of despair. Kya’s innocence is so genuine that we immediately root for her safety and success. The directness, honesty and simplicity of the story also streamlines its focus.
The cast gives strong performances and helps deepen the emotional quality. Edgar-Jones and Smith have good chemistry on the screen, bolstering the romantic hue of this tale, and Dickinson is perfect as the “misunderstood” antagonist.
Although viewers are led to expect a predictable climax, we are pleasantly surprised by the unexpected.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is Kya’s safe place. A world of natural beauty and a shield for man’s intrusions. Your escape with Kya will be worth the journey back in time as simplicity and love bloom from tragedy.