In theaters Dec. 10.
THE PLOT:
1950s New York finds two street gangs of different ethnicities squaring off for control of an ever-shrinking territory.
The Jets are led by Riff (Mike Foist) and are a gang of hoodlums who come from broken families and abuse. The Sharks are led by Bernardo (David Alvarez) and are comprised of Puerto Ricans, the working-class citizens of New York.
Tony (Ansel Elgort) is a Jet who was just paroled and is determined to stay on the straight and narrow. Maria (Rachel Zegler) is Bernardo’s younger sister. Tony and Maria fall in love at first sight, creating a maelstrom of emotion within both gangs.
When Riff and Bernardo arrange a gang rumble, they set up a tragedy that will determine the fate of these two lovers.
KENT’S TAKE:
“West Side Story” is the remake of the 1961 film of the same name starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno and Richard Beymer. Of course, both films are based upon the hit Broadway play.
This classic tragic musical follows two warring street gangs and the love affair that throws a wrench in everyone’s plans. Reminiscent of “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Hatfields and McCoys” this tragedy outlines themes of racism, class struggles and cultural miscommunication that still reverberate today.
Director Steven Spielberg brings us a gorgeous version of the film and closely follows the 1961 film in its look, songs, narrative and style. He has added some small elements of context to depen the characters, setting and allow a nice cameo by Rita Moreno. The images are sharp and colorful, the sets are memorable and give the film an epic feel, the production design is outstanding and the dancers are very obviously at the top of their games.
Spielberg obviously loves this musical, for the care used in creating this film is evident in every moment and every frame – the Spielberg quality is ever-present.
The cast is amazing and imbues this film with depth. Zegler’s angelic voice is like a laser beam cutting through this story. The stunning Ariana DeBose gives us verve and sass as well as tender vulnerability. Alvarez is handsome and moves like his boxer character, stalking his role. Although Elgort holds his own vocally, he is not of the calibre of Zegler, yet he makes up for it in his characterization of the vulnerable Tony, fighting the fate that lies before him.
“West Side Story” is a treat for the eyes. Fans of this play will gloriously soak up the quality production of this film, but there will always be the question as to why simply remake a perfect classic perfectly.