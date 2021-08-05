Streaming on Netflix Aug. 6
THE PLOT:
Vivo, a Cuban kinkajou — a tropical rainforest mammal in the same family as a raccoon — spends his days playing music to the Plaza Vieja crowds in Havana with his beloved owner Andrés.
The elderly Andrés, once part of a musical duo with Marta Sandoval, receives a letter from the now-famous singer inviting him to her farewell concert in Miami. She wants to reconnect, and she is his “one that got away.” But tragedy strikes and Vivo’s mission is now to deliver a love letter to Marta, reluctantly teaming up with Gabi, an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A vibrant mix of bright colors and snappy Latin beats, the animated musical adventure “Vivo” pops with personality.
Set in Havana, Miami and the Everglades, this computer-generated effort from Sony Pictures Animation features multi-level humor and a cadre of lively characters to amuse. Most delightful is how it will tug on your heartstrings, and it does so genuinely.
At its heart is the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda, voicing Vivo with customary charm. He wrote the tuneful score, a captivating swirl of salsa beats, peppy percussion, rap lyrics and emotion-filled ballads.
The much-honored Miranda, whose first animated musical was Disney’s “Moana,” brings his trademark energy and unmistakable writing style to this work, with memorable songs playing on a loop in your head post-viewing.
Vivo’s look, with a jaunty little hat and scarf, adds to the character’s appeal, and the other characters he meets along his journey are just as vivid. Gabi, the spirited maverick tween, with purple hair and a quirky wardrobe, soon wins over all the outsiders of the world.
Newcomer Ynairaly Simo shines as Gabi, and the voice cast is well-suited for their roles. Gloria Estefan is diva Marta Sandoval, dazzling in shimmering aqua; Zoe Saldana is Rosa, Gabi’s exasperated mother; and Latin musician Juan de Marcos González is Vivo’s kind owner Andrés.
Co-directors Kirk DeMicco, creator of “The Croods,” and Brandon Jeffords, known for his work on “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” “Hotel Transylvania 2” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” put the characters through vigorous paces and propel the action logically through a zippy 99 minutes.
While this might not be as ground-breaking as Sony’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” or this year’s outstanding “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” “Vivo” has plenty of pizzazz to entertain.
It’s visually attractive, capturing the tropical feel — and notable is a funny sequence with pink flamingos. Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins was a visual consultant.
The screenplay, by DeMicco and “In the Heights” co-writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, with story by Peter Barsocchini, of “High School Musical” fame, has smartly created emotional bonds between the characters and injected humor in a natural way.
Miranda’s winning combination of voicing Vivo and writing the uplifting music and lyrics is one of the summer’s sweetest smiles.