In theaters Dec. 2
THE PLOT:
It’s Christmas Eve and Santa (David Harbour) has lost his holiday spirit. Kids don’t appreciate their gifts and have become junior consumers. Drinking away his troubles, Santa delivers gifts with a lack of zeal and a penchant for wet bars.
When he arrives at the wealthy Lightstone estate, he becomes embroiled in a Christmas heist, one that will threaten an innocent girl’s life and the very existence of this beloved holiday.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Violent Night” is a bloody, unrepentant action comedy that uses an unusual narrative to embody the spirit of Christmas.
Santa is more like us than you imagine – he’s tired of kids asking for money and video games for the holidays and he’s frustrated at seeing Amazon boxes under the tree. In fact, he’s thinking of quitting, making this his final Christmas delivery. He then arrives at the Lightstone estate, a wealthy family who perfectly personifies the arrogance and entitlement of the upper 1% – except the cute likeable Trudy (Leah Brady).
Innocent Trudy still believes in Santa and what he represents – everything that’s good in the world. When the evil thief, Scrooge (John Leguizamo) takes the family hostage, Trudy escapes to contact Santa, setting him on a path of redemption.
Director Tommy Wirkola brings us a heart-warming and gut-wrenching holiday gore-fest. Santa is just one of the guys – he likes his beer, wants to enjoy his job and hates it when things don’t go smoothly.
When he delivers countless gifts of cash and video games, he is at his wits end as he heads down the Lightstone chimney. . . to get a chance at a new beginning.
Is this a commentary of our society’s decline? Our obsession with material things? How we have lost the reason for the season? Of course! Using violence, good writing, deft plotting and fun dialogue, audiences are treated to a well-paced dark comedy. I can’t remember the last time I’ve heard an audience laugh at death and dismemberment.
Our reluctant hero, Santa, was formerly an ass-kicking Viking warrior before his promotion to Kris Kringle – offering an explanation to Santa’s violent side.
David Harbour is perfect in this role. Balancing frustration, anger and empathy his representation of a normally kind, caring individual pushed too far allows audiences to easily get behind Saint Nicolas as he becomes Saint Retribution while he searches for his missing Christmas spirit and job satisfaction. This interesting dichotomy of mythology vs. reality is what will distinguish this film for viewers.
The funny, menacing, and sarcastic dialogue plays well with the violence as Santa brings the gift of vengeance to his growing list of naughties. Although the plot is predictable and shallow, the few twists are enough to keep things moving and fresh. And the theme of Christmas still matters is a worthy one.
This film’s unique take on a Christmas tale will not sit well with those who have more traditional tastes, but if you are okay with Santa pulling the bad guys into a woodchipper and cracking skulls with a sledgehammer – this film might be for you. Who doesn’t like a Santa who can bring happiness to children and open a can of whoop-ass as easy as he opens a can of beer?
This soon to be cult classic is “Die Hard” meets “A Christmas Story” which begs the penultimate question, “Is this a holiday movie?