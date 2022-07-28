In theaters July 29.
THE PLOT:
Writer Ben Manalowitz (B.J. Novak) is coerced into attending the funeral of Abilene “Abby” Shaw (Lio Tipton), a woman he “hooked up” with a few times. While there, Abby’s brother Ty Shaw (Boyd Holbrook) tries to enlist Ben to help him find her killer. Realizing he can parlay this into a podcast that could help his career aspirations, Ben agrees to help.
As he interviews Abby’s family, townsfolk and suspects, Ben begins to discover the truth behind Abby’s death as well as the truth behind his aspirations.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Vengeance” is the screenwriting/directing debut of B.J. Novak of the show “The Office” fame. Novak tells a coming-of-maturity story of sorts that will have audiences smiling, giggling and laughing throughout as his quirky mystery unfolds.
Ben is a vapid urbanite focused on his career and having a good time without any commitment. When Ty calls to inform him that his girlfriend Abby has died, he is forced to stall Ty in order to search his phone to remember who Abby was.
Abby died of a drug overdose, but her brother, Ty is convinced that there was foul play – his evidence, “a gut feeling.” Guilted into attending the funeral, Ben attempts to put the “fun” into funeral by turning his rudimentary investigation regarding Abby’s death into a podcast.
Novak creates a big splash in his screenwriting/directing debut with this soon-to be addictive cult classic. Balancing humor and urban culture with naiveté and traditional (conservative) culture creates a perfect dichotomy that propels this narrative. The fact that Ben sees Abby’s family as hayseed, back-wood hillbillies gives him plenty of opportunities to poke fun at them. However, with clever writing, Novak flips this by having Ben embarrass himself with his own brand of naiveté – showing that respect for all should be a staple personality trait for everyone.
The pacing is perfect as Ben is more concerned with getting interesting and surprising personalities recorded for the podcast, while Ty directs him toward suspects, and friends who might help find her killer. This pushing and pulling is another smart convention used by Novak to create doubt with audiences. As Ben’s podcast gathers steam, it becomes more and more of a glaring disrespectful opportunity on his part.
Then the third act kicks in and the realignment begins – a transformation in the story and main character that begins to set things right, but not without its costs.
The cinematography, capturing the arid Texas plains, coupled with the glorious sunsets are something to behold. The vibrant characters that pepper this story also add an additional layer of beauty.
This film has an independent feel, which works well into this tale. Abby’s family is beautifully defined as rural, but not dumb, not hip but happy. This allows viewers to root more for Abby’s family, than for Ben setting up a very interesting ending.
The cast is fun and obviously enjoyed the story in which they were working. The entire Shaw family is fun, goofy and charming. It’s easy to fall in love with these genuine people. Novak’s Ben is quiet, off-balance and perfectly arrogant and confused. He is both the protagonist and antagonist in much of the film forcing viewers to both love and hate him. By far the most surprising role is the cameo by Ashton Kutchar as record producer Quentin Sellers. His surprising wisdom in the middle of the film begins to spin our views of this back water town, setting the table for everything that is to come.
Vengeance, according to the film, is only about looking back, never forward. This is ironic because everyone should be looking forward to seeing “Vengeance.”