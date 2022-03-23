Turning Red

Streaming on Disney Plus starting March 11
The Plot:
Hyper Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) is a confident, dorky 13-year-old girl torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and navigating the chaos of adolescence. Her protective and overbearing mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter, overreacting and making judgments on everything, thus accelerating the pressure and anxiety.
With the changes that come with puberty – body, interests, relationships – Mei is reacting to many stress-related situations, which triggers her transformation into a giant red panda. It turns out that her mother is harboring an ancient family secret, and more havoc will be wreaked. Because of this new power, Mei gains celebrity status at school -- and gets to see her favorite boy band in concert, so there is that.
Lynn’s Take:
Ugh. Puberty. Who among us would like to return to being 13 again? I thought so.
Pixar Animation Studio’s 25th film tackles the challenging tween years, fraught with emotional turmoil and ramped-up drama, with aplomb.
The animated fantasy comedy is a groundbreaker in many ways -- Mei Lee is the first Pixar protagonist to wear glasses, the second lead to be Asian after Russell in “Up,” the fifth female lead, and the sixth to have a power. It is also the first Pixar film to be set in Canada.
The project is very female-forward, which is a terrific way to usher in a new era at the revered studio. It is director Domee Shi’s first feature after winning the Oscar for best animated short for “Bao,” about a sentient dumpling, in 2019. She is the first woman, and first Asian, to solo-direct a Pixar movie in its 36-year history (Brenda Chapman co-directed “Brave”).
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is their third major film in a row to not debut in the theaters. The Walt Disney subsidiary chose its streaming platform instead – after “Onward” was released on March 6, 2020, in the Before Times, because later that year, Oscar winner “Soul” and Oscar nominee “Luca” in 2021 were released exclusively on Disney +.
With its tradition of excellence – Pixar movies have won 18 Academy Awards and 11 Grammy Awards -- the animation is colorful and bright. The personalities pop, and brainy Mei’s girl squad is a vivid portrait of intense and moody tweens. Her best friends are cool-headed Miriam (Ava Morse), fervent Abby (Hyein Park) and droll Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
The creators added distinct little extras, such as A+ student Mei twirling her pencil like a gunslinger and all the roofs are shaped like panda ears.
The computer animation is state-of-the-art in capturing the environment of a Chinese temple, Toronto neighborhood, middle-school, and extracurricular activities. But the giant panda must anchor the film, and this is where the animation really excels, just very detailed about the fur, tail, and movements.
Shi is joined by co-screenwriters Julia Cho and Sarah Streicher, and they understand the drama inherent to that age group, and Shi based much of it on her growing up in Canada. No angst is left behind, but at least looking back, can see the humor in situations).
The emotions that trigger Mei’s transformation into the panda are not just excitement but sad and angry, and all the degrees in between, too. She must learn to calm down to return to her old self (but now with red hair).
A word of caution, however. This film is very frank about puberty, and specifically about menstruation, with Mei Lee’s Tiger Mom Ming rushing to school with a large stack of sanitary pads and other products. If you watch with children unaware of that physical stage in life, be prepared for questions and you might consider scheduling your own talk about the subject.
While females are the focus, the guys are integral to the story. Orion Lee voices the kindly mild-mannered father Jin, who is bossed about by his wife, but who cares deeply for his daughter.
And then there is Mei’s crush, the dreamy convenience store clerk Devon (Addie Chandler). The predicaments that arise are mortifying and comical – and relatable. (Except for turning into a gigantic panda, but if you think about it, weren’t movies like “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” and Teen Wolf” examples of teens wrestling with their identities and feelings?)
The writers and animators have the most fun recreating the Boy Band Era, which technically was in its prime from late ‘90s to early 21st century, and 4*Town is a recreation – in looks and sound – of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, as the movie is set in 2002.
4*Town has five members – Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Aaron Z (Josh Levi), Aaron T (Topher Ngo), Jesse (Finneas O’Connell) and Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva)
Finneas, who goes by that name, is the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer who works with his superstar sister, Billie Eilish, but also has a solo career.
The siblings wrote the film’s songs in the earlier era's style – “Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love By,” and “U Know What’s Up,” channeling their younger selves. The music is a swell addition, with Finneas and David Giuli handling the vocal arrangements. Eclectic composer Ludwig Goransson wrote the mellifluous score – he’s an Oscar winner for “Black Panther,” who also has an Emmy and multiple Grammy Awards.
The movie gets a little bumpy when the family secret is revealed, and a Godzilla-like rampage destroys a highly anticipated event.
The movie explains the mystical connection to red pandas and the powers passed down from ancestor Sun Yee. So, when Grandma and Aunties arrive, much is understood about the strong-willed women in the family.
While praiseworthy in its ambition, focus and technical strides, the film seems too long and more complicated for youngsters to digest. I consider it mid-range Pixar, but they can’t all be as profound as “Coco,” “Soul” and “Inside Out,” nor as heart-tugging and transcendent as the Toy Story four.
Although this certainly has staying power, and not only breaks ground, but has something to say, and does so with style and wit.
Note: A documentary short called “Embrace The Panda: Making Turning Red” is available on Disney+ and spotlights the female filmmakers in an illuminating way.