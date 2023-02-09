Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

In select theaters Feb. 10
The Plot:
This documentary follows the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor, the literary giant Robert Gottlieb, in this chronicle of a unique 50-year professional relationship.
Lynn’s Take:
One of the year’s best documentaries, “Turn Every Page” is a celebration of the written word and the strict work ethic of those who toil in publishing.
If you are unfamiliar with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro, this is a marvelous introduction to his work. The film captures Caro, at age 86, working on the final volume of his five books on Lyndon B. Johnson.
A former journalist, Caro wrote “The Power Broker” in 1974, a biography of New York urban planner Robert Moses, and has written four on “The Years of Lyndon Johnson” (1982, 1990, 2002 and 2012). He is known for his exhaustive research, and you’ll see why here.
His editor, another titan in the industry, is Robert Gottlieb, 91. He’s someone you may not have heard of, but you know his work. He’s the former editor in chief of Simon & Schuster, the former editor of The New Yorker, and the former president, publisher, and editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf. He has edited Toni Morrison, Michael Crichton, Joseph Heller, Salman Rushdie, John Le Carre, Nora Ephron, John Cheever and Doris Lessing, among others.
Both are fascinating men – smart, fearless, and committed to excellence. Gottlieb’s daughter, Lizzie, directed this portrait, and it is a work of remarkable insight and detail. The pair have lived colorful, celebrated lives, and are honest in their self-awareness. To watch them work is akin to a symphony conductor. We are in the presence of greatness.
While it has an insider’s edge, this documentary is not merely for bookworms and those who work in words.
The joys of print are extolled, with typed words in a Smith Corona font on screen. A celebration of what an editor brings to the craft of writing is a major facet of this documentary, too – and bravo to that.
The writing process is not often the easiest task to show on screen – think of good movies about writers, and you may come up with only a handful (“Adaptation,” “The End of the Tour,” “Bright Star,” “Wonder Boys”) because it is so cerebral a craft.
But these two Roberts are teachers too, and their wisdom is inspiring. For those who work in writing and editing, this film motivates one to do better. And the nuggets about the business are terrific takeaways.
Just a note – the New York Historical Society acquired Caro’s complete archive in January 2020, and there is an exhibit, “Turn Every Page” that opened in October 2021, if you want further digging.
As one who has had some larger-than-life editors in a journalism career spanning nearly five decades, the reverence for the relationship between a writer and an editor is such a positive message here.
“Editing is intelligent and sympathetic reaction to the text and to what the author is trying to accomplish. When you try to change something into something that it isn’t, rather than make it better at what it is, tragedy lurks,” Gottlieb says in the film.
And the fact that one of Caro’s early newspaper editors is credited with the title, “Turn Every Page,” is a lasting tribute to that lost art of the mentor and an experienced editor – the red pen at the ready.
Alan Hathway, an editor at Newsday, told Caro on his first investigative assignment, “Just remember, ‘Turn every page. Never assume anything. Turn every … .page.’”
Wise words indeed, and that’s what makes this documentary special.
And for a deeper dive into Bob Gottlieb, his memoir is titled, “Avid Reader.”
Publishing and media have undergone tremendous changes in the marketplace over the past couple of decades. But there will always be a place for good writing – and editing – and “Turn Every Page” celebrates two longtime professionals who can be inspirations for a new generation.