THE PLOT:
Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to where it all began for him 36 years ago. After working as a test pilot, he’s assigned to the Naval Fighter Weapons School in San Diego to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous specialized mission. One of his students is Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of “Goose” – Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, Maverick’s late friend.
Maverick’s daredevil ways have cemented his hero status but angered his superiors – yet Iceman (Val Kilmer), now an admiral, has supported him and been the difference in his not being grounded. However, he faces an uncertain future and must confront the ghosts of his past. Where does he go from here?
LYNN’S TAKE:
A thrilling ride into the danger zone, “Top Gun: Maverick” is an entertaining crowd-pleaser, a well-constructed suspenseful action movie that one must see on a big screen with an enthusiastic audience, who cheers and applauds throughout, and not just at the end credits.
The fact that this sequel even works – and on several levels -- is remarkable. And dare I say it? Round two is even better than the first one in 1986, which went on to become a cultural touchstone as one of the Reagan era- early MTV type films that defined the decade.
Directed by Tony Scott, the original focused on elite fighter pilots who took risks and were driven by “the need for speed,” with Tom Cruise as a hotshot lieutenant whose reckless ways put others in harm’s way – but he’d learn the importance of teamwork. In only his eighth movie, he catapulted to superstar status.
“Top Gun” was the top-grossing movie of the year and eventually grossed $357 million worldwide (and only cost $15 million to make). Nominated for four Academy Awards, it won “Best Song” for “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin, and the music compilation is one of the most popular movie soundtracks of all-time.
Thirty-six years, three Oscar nominations and six “Mission: Impossible” movies later, Cruise has tenaciously used his clout to not only make this sequel, but as a producer, also combine all the state-of-the-art technological tools with a compelling storyline and a solid cast. Like him or not, he knows how to dazzle.
Director Joseph Kosinski knows a thing or two about that, having directed Cruise in “Oblivion,” and his feature debut was the sequel “Tron: Legacy.” So does Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, who won for the clever “The Usual Suspects,” and worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” and two “Mission: Impossible” sequels – “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout.”
While there are soap opera elements, the screenplay is playful, laced with good humor, effectively builds tension and finds the emotional beats. With a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr., and co-written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Mark Singer, this is bathed in a warm glow of nostalgia by connecting familiar references and some sentimental throwbacks to the original.
They cut right to the chase, and we’re off into the wild blue yonder with electrifying aerial work. This time, an unnamed enemy is building a uranium plant in a secret location, and the mission is to take it out, even with extremely treacherous geography and nearly impossible logistics.
As the older, conflicted, battle-scared Maverick, still-youthful Cruise stays in his lane and wisely gets out of the way to let the young performers stand out. His story arc, while predictable, is age-appropriate – including an impressive Jennifer Connelly as a mature love interest from his past. Here, the Oscar-winning actress (“Beautiful Mind”) is sun-dappled, graceful, and charming as Penny, an independent businesswoman who sets her own terms. She’s got swagger of her own.
The move to bridge the old and new, with having Goose’s son, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, be a source of friction, was smart and casting Miles Teller was even better. Mustache-wise, it’s uncanny how much he looks like Anthony Edwards in flashback references.
Most memorable is a touching, affectionate nod to Val Kilmer as Admiral Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky.
The physically-fit supporting cast has the right stuff – attitude, dedication, and quick quips. Standouts include a chiseled Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in “Hidden Figures,” as Rooster’s rival Hangman; Lewis Pullman, Bill’s son, as the token nerd, whose call sign is “Bob”; Danny Ramirez as “Fanboy”; and Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, a feisty pilot who exudes confidence.
Veteran actors mix it up with the young up-and-comers. Jon Hamm and Ed Harris both play no-nonsense brass who have lost their patience with Maverick going rogue. Here’s an exchange between Harris and Cruise that sums up the entire premise:
Rear Admiral: “Thirty-plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years. Yet you can’t get a promotion, you won’t retire, and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die. You should be at least a two-star Admiral by now, yet here you are. Captain. Why is that?”
Maverick: “It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir.”
This project was delayed multiple times, and one of the first movie casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, pulled from a 2020 opening.
Now positioning itself as a surefire summer blockbuster, it sincerely delivers the whole package of what a cinematic experience is these days -- one that will get people out of the house and into a multiplex.