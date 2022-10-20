In theaters Oct. 21
THE PLOT:
1955 Chicago finds Doo-Wop music dominating the radio and Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Dead Wyler) worried about her son Emmett “Bo” Till (Jalyn Hall).
Emmett is a happy boy, enjoying dances with his mother as they listen to records and singing along to television commercials. It is a different time, especially in the south as segregation is an accepted way of life and blacks are considered second class citizens.
Mamie is worried about her 14-year-old “Bo-Bo” because he is heading down to Mississippi to visit his cousins in the deep south, a dangerous place for blacks.
While visiting a local grocery store in Mississippi, he dares to tell the owner’s wife, Carolyn Bryant (Haley Bennett), that she looks like a movie star. He gives her a catcall and seals his fate.
A few days later, Emmett is dragged from his bed in the dead of night. J.W Milam (Eric Whitten) and Roy Bryant (Sean Michael Weber) “teach him a lesson” torture him, shoot him in the head and lynch him.
Mamie Till-Mobley reacts as any mother would react. But after her shock wears off, she makes a decision that will change the course of history and hasten the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Till” is a powerful film. It is an emotional film overflowing with anger and hatred – anger and hatred by southern whites, anger and hatred by victimized blacks and anger and hatred by theater audiences who witness the atrocities perpetrated upon Emmett Till.
Emmett and Mamie live a nice life in Chicago with their family, having raised Emmett to show no fear and simply be a boy. So, when Emmett decides to visit his cousins in Mississippi, Mamie is reluctant to let him go. Most viewers will know what is in store for poor Emmett and it is worse than one can imagine.
Writer/Director Chinonye Chukwu purposefully didn’t show the torture endured by this young man. She wanted to make this a story about a mother who has lost her son senselessly. Chukwu states that she wanted this to be a story about love, a mother’s love. Orienting the story from Mamie’s point of view has a dual effect. It initially keeps the incident details at arms length, making audiences experience what Mamie experienced. However, as the details of the incident and our viewing of Emmett’s body unfold, the story explodes into crystal clear detail – the same effect this had on America – a genius convention used perfectly.
Emmett’s funeral becomes the galvanizing moment for America as citizens finally look past skin color to see an innocent boy tortured and killed – a powerful moment to experience.
Writers Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu keep this story simple and direct. They establish Mamie’s and Emmett’s innocence and then throw them (and us) into the deep and dangerous south, a world not that far removed from today, but very different. When Mamie refuses to allow anyone to manipulate her or her grieving. Her insistence on getting Emmett’s body back from Mississippi is essential in preventing another innocent black’s death from being swept under the rug. Her insistence on having an open casket, brings attention to and elevates the discussions of Civil Rights forcing it to become a national debate.
The production, writing, directing and acting are in sync. This is a great film about a horrible event. Viewers will struggle with the sight of Emmett’s body – and should. This unjust and horrific historical event will enrage many.
“Till” is a difficult film to watch. It is even more difficult to wrap your mind around the attitudes and actions against blacks at this time. Viewers should not avoid “Till” because of the graphic nature of the event – discomfort spurs action and change. We cannot ignore or forget past events, like Emmett Till’s death. Discussing and learning from these moments will move us forward as a society and help ensure that these moments in history are never repeated.