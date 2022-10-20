In theaters Oct. 21
THE PLOT:
As Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) graduates from law school, she must try to placate her divorced bickering parents David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts).
Taking a break after graduation, Lily travels to Bali with best friend Wren (Billie Lourd) where she meets and falls in love with kelp farmer Gede (Maxime Bouttier).
Arriving in Bali for the wedding, David and Georgia create a temporary alliance to undermine their daughter’s wedding. However, as the argumentative parents enact their plan, Gede begins to realize that maybe his in-laws aren't as supportive as they claim. As the wedding approaches, both couples discover their own truths about love and commitment.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Ticket To Paradise” is a rom-com (romantic comedy) that hits all its marks with laughs, exotic settings and loveable characters.
Lily has finally finished the grind of law school and has a prestigious job waiting for her when she returns from her trip, but fate has dealt her another hand – that of love.
Shrugging off her future success, she instead becomes engaged to a handsome, charming, thoughtful kelp farmer. As David and Georgia hear about the engagement, they initially blame one another for their daughter’s rash decision, but then realize if they're going to bring their daughter back to her senses, they must work together.
Writer/Director Ol Parker doesn’t try to redefine the rom-com, he simply lets the narrative take its predicted path because rom-coms are one of the few genres where predictability works best. Audiences want loveable characters with charming flaws. They want a storybook romance that becomes endangered at some point, but ultimately works out in the end. Of course, the variations of settings, cultures, character flaws and ultimately how the relationships play out allow for enough distinctions to make these stories worth watching.
In this film, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are immediate draws for audiences. Both show their age and carry it well, as they obviously enjoyed their roles and had fun working together. Although Lily and Gede’s relationship is at the center of the story, it’s David’s and Georgia’s struggles and truths that make this story heartwarming and romantic.
Beautiful Bali and its welcoming culture also set a positive tone as David and Georgia struggle with their emotions as parents, divorcees and eventually lovers. Add the sweet, but “wrong choice” boyfriend of Georgia, Paul (Lucas Bravo), and this story has the perfect number of characters to propel the plot and subplots as it marches toward the inevitable showdown.
Don’t be like me and wonder who’s going to pay her obviously large student debt on the salary of a kelp farmer —instead, let this charmer disconnect you from your everyday life to be whisked away to a tropical paradise because, as Georgia states, “Why save the good stuff for later?”