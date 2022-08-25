In theaters August 26.
THE PLOT:
Narratologist (one who studies stories and their structure) Alithea (Tilda Swinton) is in Turkey for a storytelling conference when she stumbles upon an old, warped jar. Falling in love with this oddity, she purchases it. While rubbing off the grime, she loosens the stopper and out flows a Djinn (Idris Elba).
As it should be, Djinn bequeaths three wishes upon Alithea, but she is too smart to recklessly fulfill her desires with such dangerous wishes. She instead begins asking the Djinn to tell her his story about how he came to be stoppered in his bottles for three thousand years.
His tale is both a cautionary one as well as a sad chronicle of lust, love and longing.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is the latest from writer/director George Miller (Lorenzo’s Oil,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,”) and is both a cautionary tale of science and a romance – an odd combination for sure.
Alithea is a pure academic, jettisoning her husband to focus on her studies and solitary life. World renowned as a Narratologist, she travels the world studying stories and cultures as they relate to stories. When she stumbles upon the Djinn, she suddenly realizes that she has an eyewitness to the history of narratives and plies him for his story spanning three thousand.
George Miller spins this narrative from being about three wishes to being about stories.
Stories were used in ancient times to give meaning to the unexplained, offering a world of magic and enchantment. However, as humanity has evolved to a more science-based society, the unexplained has shrunk to the point where storytelling has faded to almost nothing. In this fairytale about stories, the journey is more about the Djinn than it is about the wishes.
As the Djinn recounts his three imprisonments in his bottles, audiences are treated to tales of love, lust, power, desperation and death through his journey of history. His stories are also peppered with a bit of real history adding a flavoring of reality to these ancient tales.
The weakness of this film comes in the lack of real drama. This plays out more as a parable than an actual story – leaving viewers on the outside looking in. As Alithea learns of her wishes, they are immediately set aside as she begins to ask questions of her Djinn. This is both interesting and frustrating as the lure of wishes has always sparked interest in the “What if . . .?”
As we begin to follow Djinn through his historical journey, even the wishes used by Djinn’s previous masters lack a cinematic punch as they are portrayed less as pitfalls and more as a potholes on the road of life. When Alithea finally begins using her wishes, her academic nature is summarily pushed aside for pure emotional desire.
As the story plays out to its conclusion, the stakes seem to fade more than rise as Alithea commands her final wish. Although it concludes with a warm emotional resolution, the power of a wish and the power of love are never quite captured in this unusual film.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is an enjoyable film that offers a unique take on love, but if I had one wish for this film it would be for a stronger footprint of wishes.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Visually stunning, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is wonder on a grand scale.
Far from his Fury Road, risk-taking director George Miller leads us on a less-traveled path. With his flair for the unusual, Miller charts new territory – his “Mad Max: Fury Road” won six Academy Awards in 2016, so of course the film’s technical elements are superb.
While I am not the biggest fan of the fantasy genre, I can appreciate the technical skill and the amount of difficulty in making it look seamless.
The work of cinematographer John Seale, who came out of retirement for the second time to shoot this movie (the first being Miller's “Mad Max: Fury Road”), is exquisite -- the vibrancy of his framed shots is breathtaking.
The film unfolds like a novel. Miller collaborated on the screenplay with Augusta Gore, adapting A.S. Byatt’s short story, “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” first published in the Paris Review in 1994. Like the British author Byatt, Miller puts familiar fairy-tale themes in a contemporary context, commenting on society along the way.
It borrows freely from “Arabian Nights,” that compendium featuring “One Thousand and One Nights,” which brought genies, or djinns, into the modern lexicon. Djinns in Islamic culture are often considered demons, but not here. There is a mystical charm to his powers.
Yet, the stories the Djinn weaves to plead his case are not as captivating as Elba and Swinton are. The pair is far more transfixing in bathrobes than the quixotic spectacles involving the Queen of Sheba and the Ottoman Empire, because those meander and such detours take us away from the film’s more interesting core relationship.
Oscar winner Swinton and Elba, who won multiple awards for his finest work in “Beasts of No Nation,” are endearing in their roles as lonely hearts whose solitary existence have led them to this crossroads. Elba could read my tax returns and I would be spellbound.
Alithea’s skepticism is relatable – it would be easy to dismiss it all as a mirage – but it’s not, and her new discovery is a joyful sojourn, particularly when she returns to her life in London. The two bigoted biddies who live next door are a hoot.
However, understand that the exotic panoply is necessary for the fanciful backstory. It’s just curiously not that engaging – a broad canvas of heroes, villains, royal protocol and expendables.
One thing about Miller, though, is that the guy always has a unique perspective – whether it’s a savage post-apocalyptic world of survival or a whimsical journey of a sweet little talking pig or dancing penquins. (After all, he won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for “Happy Feet” in 2006).
Swinton and Elba make us care about their characters' outcome. Without them anchoring this film so skillfully, I would have checked out early. Still, it feels long even with its 1 hour, 48 minutes run time.
Come for the dazzling cinematic work, stay for the mesmerizing acting.