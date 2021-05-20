In theaters and streaming on HBO Max May 14
THE PLOT:
A teenage murder witness (Finn Little) is pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. A ‘smoke jumper’ (Angelina Jolie) decides to protect him while a forest fire threatens to consume them all.
LYNN’S TAKE:
The daredevil firefighters in the forests of Montana are a rare breed of toughness, and the elements pose enough challenges to keep them busy in their rescue-and-survival routine. However, add a criminal pursuit and you can expect things to get wild – and they do in the intense action-thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”
The heat is on when Owen, a widowed forensics accountant (Jake Weber), fleeing from bad guys with his young son in tow, heads to his brother-in-law’s place in Big Sky country. As played by Jon Bernthal, Ethan is a no-nonsense deputy sheriff, while his pregnant wife Allison (Medina Senghore) runs a wilderness survival camp.
But Owen doesn’t make it that far. Yet, he had instructed his son Connor to give a television reporter the notes he scribbled down. The story is vague on what dad knew and who is behind the nefarious deeds, but he had mentioned influential elected officials were involved – that is why they were on the run.
The ruthless hired guns, Nicholas Hoult and Aiden Gillen, are taking instructions from a go-between (Tyler Perry). Yes, you read that right – Tyler Perry is a bad guy. He is only in one scene, but like his small role in “Gone Girl,” he is convincing.
Overall, the acting from the ensemble is first-rate. Angelina Jolie, who hasn’t helmed a major motion picture since 2019’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” is back in action hero mode, which suits her long and lean physique. Her character, Hannah, has emotional hurdles too – she is dealing with a devastating loss in a previous forest fire.
Determined to not let the same fate get Connor, who is now orphaned and traumatized, they develop a genuine bond. Finn Little establishes himself as a promising newcomer in the role.
Nevertheless, the movie’s bad-ass title belongs to Medina Senghore, who steals the show as a fierce mama-to-be, protecting herself and her family with well-trained survival skills. She propels the action while the danger increases.
Based on a novel by Michael Koryta, the screenplay was written by Taylor Sheridan and Charles Leavitt. Sheridan, known for such western-driven films as “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River,” along with the TV series “Yellowstone,” knows how to spin a riveting tale.
He also directed and is in his wheelhouse with rugged characters and tough terrain. Sheridan keeps things tight and fluid. There’s little time for talk as bullets fly and lightning strikes.
The scenery is breathtaking, and cinematographer Ben Richardson shows again why he is a master of atmosphere. Acclaimed for the 2012 film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” he also worked on Sheridan’s “Wind River” and “Yellowstone” projects. Recently, he worked on HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown,” and knows how to project grit.
Some of Richardson’s shots here are dazzling, particularly as the fire ravages the forest.
The production values offer a fresh look at an intriguing crime drama set-up, which is a nice change-of-pace from screeching tires and city street pursuits.
“Those Who Wish Me Dead” provides a compelling story in a unique setting.