In theaters July 8
The Plot:
While interrupted in his retirement, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to combat the galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who intends to make the gods extinct. To Thor’s surprise, Jane wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor, and they must join forces to stop Gorr’s vengeance and save the multi-universe.
Kent’s Take:
“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the fourth Thor movie released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the new Thor image to a tee.
Defined by Thor’s goofiness, pomposity and self-absorption this pure comedy has few moments of serious drama.
Thor still seeks to find his purpose now that Asgaard has been destroyed and Valkyrie now leads their people.
Joining the Guardians of the Galaxy on their adventures, Thor finds battle, but not fulfillment. Meanwhile, Jane Foster is called by Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Now wielding Mjolnir, Jane teams up with her ex-boyfriend, Thor to defeat Gorr the God Butcher.
Writer/director/voice actor Taika Waititi brings an action-packed comedy to theaters. Although the mirth is plentiful, the stakes just don’t seem that high.
God after god is slaughtered by the God Butcher wielding his powerful evil sword, but even the god of gods, Zeus isn’t concerned and frankly, what happens if all gods are killed? We really don’t know. They are shown to be uncaring and self-absorbed at the start of the film (Thor, too).
Christian Bale is a good God Butcher, but a villain in a comedy can only be so menacing – ask Jim Carrey.
There is certainly heart in this film. The romance works because of the skilled Natalie Portman and the climax is very worthy. Hemsworth is not to blame for the arc of his character. His comic timing is impeccable, and he has deftly embraced his character over the years.
Life is balance and so too should this film be balanced between drama and comedy. Waititi is a skilled writer, especially comedy writer and he uses this skill to great effect here, however, a more serious balance would have created a more powerful and just as entertaining film – one suitable in propelling the MCU squarely into the next phase. Instead, it feels as if we have a one-off film – a very funny and endearing sidestep.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” will fulfill fan’s hopes for a fun, worthy Marvel film, but one must wonder if “Love and Thunder” is a mere short-term cash and grab.
Lynn’s Take:
The beguiling “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a sweet love story wrapped in a darker cosmic adventure and draped in Norse god mythology.
This flashy blend of heroics, heart and humor is sometimes too goofy to be taken seriously, but overall is an inspired take from director Taika Waititi, and that is reason enough to spring extra for the IMAX viewing.
But first and foremost, the enormously appealing Chris Hemsworth is back as the crown prince of Asgard being playful, very physical – and emotional. In the Summer of the Chris’, he might be having the best one (His comrades Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, although, are not being left in the dust).
Hemsworth has now played Thor in four stand-alone installments and in four Avengers films, and has made the role his signature. When we last saw the superhero in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, he was having an existential crisis, and Hemworth’s comedic skills were used well.
This chapter picks up with Thor with going from “Dad bod to god bod” -- getting back in shape, meddling in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s quests, and hanging out in Asgard as this retired guy content to let the world pass him by. Naturally, duty calls, and so does his ex, astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster, now battling cancer and wielding the enchanted hammer.
Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have a delightful chemistry together, and their scenes of tussling and reconnecting are sincere and sentimental. They make you believe in them – and care. And as The Mighty Thor, Portman shows off her physicality. She's able to meet the demands of the role with ebbulience and grace.
Thor, the god of thunder, was turned into comic book gold by writer Stan Lee, scripter Larry Lieber and artist Jack Kirby in 1962, making his debut in Marvel's“The Silver Age of Comic Books,” and #82 “Journey into Mystery.”
Now, 60 years later, the brawny do-gooder is an indispensable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe treatments. The Kenneth Branagh-directed one started in 2011, followed by “The Dark World” sequel in 2013, then Waititi took over in “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017 and now “Love and Thunder.”
Hemsworth plays up his strong, beefy, and boastful qualities, and always seems to let the audience in on the joke.
Multi-hyphenate Waititi, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for “JoJo Rabbit” in 2020, is known as a writer for his cheeky and brazen humor, and injects a liveliness into his second Thor film, for which he wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
As a director, he takes on quirky projects – see “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” for a surprisingly fun adventure – and as an actor, he’s stood out in a wide range of wacky characters. He might be best known for creating “What We Do in the Shadows,” now a wildly successful television series adaptation.
Waititi moves through a jumble of genres with ease. This installment of “Thor” actually straddles darkness and light rather deftly, but it is certainly a jolt to plunge into the creepy ink-black world of Gorr’s cruelty as he terrorizes kidnapped children.
So, while “Love and Thunder” is geared to be a family film, it has elements of horror, and can scare the young ones. They really push that PG-13 rating.
A gaunt and nearly unrecognizable Christian Bale is quite good as the sinister villain, bringing an interesting edge to the role. It’s a welcome return, for the Oscar-winning actor had planned not to do any more superhero movies after he finished playing the Caped Crusader in “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012, relented, and he makes his mark giving Gorr more dimension as a grief-stricken father.
The quality of the performances, with both Bale, Portman and even Russell Crowe being silly as Zeus, is indicative of their willingness to take risks and not rest on their golden Academy Awards statuettes.
The cast is up to the challenges, both in harrowing danger and in the “Team Thor” camaraderie – especially with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Waititi voicing the giant hunk of stones Korg.
The zippy action-packed visual effects extravaganza is set to a very loud pulse-pounding classic rock score. After two hours and five minutes, it intriguingly leaves us wanting more with two surprising scenes during the end credits.
“Love and Thunder” whets our appetites for the future projects – what a fun reveal some recognizable people are – but satisfies as a rip-roaring, energetic stand-alone with a compelling story and fine performances.
But -- those screaming goats are a bit much.