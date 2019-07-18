Kent's Take:
Film has reflected and guided our society since its inception. Children’s eyes light up and laughter rings out as animated heroes dance across the screen. Unfortunately, almost every hero and character of note is male, leaving girls wondering what their destiny can be.
For over a century the movie industry has systematically and intentionally limited the roles of women in front of and behind the camera.
Director Tom Donahue offers an eye-opening documentary broadcasting facts and statistics showing the inequality.
What you see shapes you. 80% of the content viewed around the world comes from the U.S.
For the first 75 years, Hollywood portrayed women in film as shallow and no more than an accessory to men. Male characters in television and film became something – astronauts, doctors, engineers, heroes – while female characters were saved, ditched or eye candy to their male counterparts.
“This Changes Everything” not only uses hard-hitting statistics to outline its evidence, it deftly uses the silence from the men in power to prove their point. Only one of the male studio heads responded when asked to participate in this documentary.
The statistics don’t lie. The information presented in this film shows that female writers, actors and directors gross as much at the box office as their male counterparts when given the chance. Unfortunately, women directors are even discriminated against within their own guild (the Directors Guild of America).
Stories surface of skilled, creative female writers’, directors’ and actors‘ disillusionment, revealing a secret and dangerous men’s club that may finally shrivel when exposed to the rays of societal contempt.
Actors such as Meryl Streep, Geena Davis, Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Chloe Grace Moretz recount stories of misogyny, sexism and sexual harassment.
Although this documentary may seem as if it is an inspired attack on men, it is not. It is an inspired look at a glaring problem that has been allowed to fester. Not a single woman in this film names names. Not a single woman asks for special treatment. They only ask for an equal chance.
What this well organized, well presented documentary shows most prominently is that even in the face of overwhelming facts and statistics, Hollywood refuses to budge on gender equality.
Geena Davis decided to form the Institute on Gender Equality in 2004. The data she gathered helped lay the foundation for later lawsuits that were to force Hollywood studios to address their unequal environments. Yet, Hollywood continued to address their inequities with “self-governance” resulting in business as usual.
There are men and women fighting to change this broken system. While the #metoo movement, the Harvey Weinstein arrest and the Bill Cosby trial further signal a loosening of the male grasp on Hollywood power there is still an uphill battle ahead.
The percentage of female directors in Hollywood declined in 2018. We currently have the exact percentage of female directors that we had in 1946. As studios realize that gender, ethnic and cultural diversity is good for business, maybe some male studio heads will awaken to a simple fact – that they have missed an opportunity for far too long.