Things Heard and Seen

Now streaming on Netflix
THE PLOT:
When George Claire (John Norton) accepts a teaching offer at a small liberal arts college in the Hudson Valley, he relocates his wife, Catherine (Amanda Seyfried), and their 4-year-old daughter Franny (Ana Sophia Heger) to an old farmhouse. The home has a dark history and sinister things start happening.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A poorly constructed storyline squanders a good cast in “Things Heard & Seen,” an unsatisfying adaptation of the bestselling novel “All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage.
Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini seem to be odd choices to write and direct this multi-generational story which abandons that idea. They can’t make up their mind whether to concentrate on a paranormal activity horror film or a thriller about a sociopathic husband — and neither is convincing.
John Norton, a British actor last seen as Meg’s husband in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 “Little Women,” is an implausible cad with a wandering eye — picking up chicks at the local library with his daughter in tow. He is built up as a hotshot art historian whose students worship him, but then turns deceitful on a dime.
Of course, he doesn’t believe his wife about her supernatural suspicions. A feeble Amanda Seyfried, whose character is bulimic, seems lost in this stale role. A controlling George thinks she’s losing it. And she is thoroughly in the dark about his duplicitous double life. When she starts suspecting a crack in his façade, the ghosts turn into sympathetic pals.
The old house is another character, with signs of ghosts that are often used in unimaginative genre films. The set-up early on is where someone should scream “Get out of the house now!” Naturally, the rambling homestead is a remote place, and set in 1980, there is no modern technology that could be used for rescues.
The supporting cast includes Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham as the erudite art department chair, Rhea Seehorn as a sassy weaver on the faculty, Karen Allen as the town realtor, Michael O’Keefe as her husband, also the town sheriff, and Natalia Dyer as a cynical coed. You’d expect that they would have more to do, but nope – rather wasted instead of serving the plot.
With a few genuine moments of suspense, you see where it had potential, but several teases of substantive developments go nowhere, leading to one of the more ridiculous endings in recent memory.
As the third act rushes to conclusion — and people wind up injured or dead after confronting the horrible husband – one figures out that this has been a huge waste of time. The only way to enjoy any part of this movie is to revel in the bad dialogue. If you go in realizing that this film is trash, you might have fun with it. Otherwise, the lack of cohesiveness will be frustrating.