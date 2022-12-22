In theaters Dec. 23
THE PLOT:
Obese English teacher Charlie (Brendan Fraser) teaches online classes with the computer camera turned off. He is homebound due to his immense weight and struggles with everyday life.
He is visited by his nurse/friend Liz (Hong Chau) who is concerned about his health.
When Charlie’s health deteriorates dramatically, he begins to tie up loose ends including reconnecting with his estranged daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Whale” is a film about life and death decisions and the results of those decisions.
Charlie is a mild-mannered, intelligent, soft-spoken man. Subsisting on junk food, fast food, and snacks, he has grown to the point that he cannot leave his house.
Nurse friend Liz stops by almost daily to check on Charlie, but when his chest pains grow, she is unable to convince him to go to the hospital – telling her that he doesn’t have insurance. Frustrated at a man she cannot help; Liz must settle for comforting him as he lives out his remaining days.
When Thomas (Ty Simpkins) a young man from New Life Evangelical visits Charlie, Liz kicks him out with disrespect and hatred. The root of that anger is the root of this story.
Director Darren Aronofsky brings an unusual story to the screen. Taking place entirely within Charlie’s Idaho apartment, characters come and go, revolving around Charlie’s final chapter like satellites revolving around a star – as the clues to his situation slowly unfold.
These clues or revelations (pun intended) define Charlie’s condition, but they also make a statement about inclusivity. This film lays blame on Charlie’s condition directly on the shoulders of religion and their stance on the LGBTQ+ community. Whether this is warranted, or fair is irrelevant in a review. However, the fact that Charlie is never held accountable for his condition while he is defined as thoughtful and intelligent misses a facet of this story that would more evenly define this character, since a character’s flaws humanize them and often creates empathy with viewers.
The cast is strong and keeps this story lively with pockets of interesting dialogue that even Charlie’s immense size cannot dwarf. Chau’s role as Liz is both honest and sad as we watch a woman stymied by her patient and yet, her love for him is very tangible. Sink’s role as Ellie is more difficult because she is obviously troubled, however, as her character is supposed to help define Charlie, it sometimes distracts due to the overly fierce portrayal. Regardless, the elephant in the room (literally and figuratively) is Fraser’s Charlie. This is certainly an Oscar-worthy performance as his rotund features are only part of the role. The psychological aspect of the character is subtle but strong, his physical struggles mirror his internal ones as well as the physical and mental weight that he carries.
The makeup and prosthetics are dazzling and unsettlingly real as Charlie waddles around his apartment, struggles to stand, uses grabbers to pick up items and chokes on food eaten too fast.
This film is a “fish out of water” tale of loss, zealotry, and love. Will this film make the splash that the studio hopes? Only time will tell whether “The Whale” throws its weight around or sinks into the depths.